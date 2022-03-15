Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.
Saras Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saras (SAAFY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.