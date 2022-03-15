VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

About VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

