cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 0.9% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 122,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 293,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 41.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

