cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 0.9% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 122,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 293,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%.
About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
