MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,971 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average daily volume of 983 put options.

MYTE stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.81. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

