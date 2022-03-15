Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CODX stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 201.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

