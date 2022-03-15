Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,537 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

