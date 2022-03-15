Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.47 million and a P/E ratio of -19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

