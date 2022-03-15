FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

