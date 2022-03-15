JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,550” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.13).
BATS stock opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a market capitalization of £69.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
