JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,550” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.13).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a market capitalization of £69.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

