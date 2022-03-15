Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($209.89) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €184.82 ($203.10).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €151.75 ($166.76) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €167.79 and its 200-day moving average is €161.83.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

