KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 239,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $6,331,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

