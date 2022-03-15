Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.26 ($68.42).

ETR BOSS opened at €47.32 ($52.00) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.84.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

