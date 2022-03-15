Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.26 ($68.42).

ETR BOSS opened at €47.32 ($52.00) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.84.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.