Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Accenture has set its FY22 guidance at $10.32-10.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACN stock opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

