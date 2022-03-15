Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCSA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
