Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCSA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

