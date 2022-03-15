Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

