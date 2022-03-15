Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.