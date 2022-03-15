Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

