Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $346.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.