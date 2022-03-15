Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head to Head Review

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exactus and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% USANA Health Sciences 9.82% 28.84% 19.98%

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactus and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 144.69 -$9.46 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.33 $116.50 million $5.71 14.35

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exactus and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Exactus.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Exactus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

