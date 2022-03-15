Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to post $22.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $113.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $167.24 million, with estimates ranging from $137.78 million to $220.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

