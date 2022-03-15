Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

CTKB stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 337,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,826,257 shares of company stock worth $24,421,052 and have sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

