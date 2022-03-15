Cytosorbents Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

CTSO opened at $2.89 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.