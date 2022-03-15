Raymond James Weighs in on Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of VFF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Village Farms International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

