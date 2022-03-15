Moody’s Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

