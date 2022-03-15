Brokers Set Expectations for Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CHW opened at C$14.20 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$9.09 and a 1-year high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$246.47 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

