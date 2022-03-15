Oppenheimer Comments on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CMMB opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $131.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

