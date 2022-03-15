Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 12404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Specifically, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

