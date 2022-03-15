Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €13.00 to €11.70. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eutelsat Communications traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.38) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

