KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. KE shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 288,270 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

