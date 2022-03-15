Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

