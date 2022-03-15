Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

