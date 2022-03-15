Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

