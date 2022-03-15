AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $786.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.