Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

