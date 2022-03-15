Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

