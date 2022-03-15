Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.