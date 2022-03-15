Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTKWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

WTKWY stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

