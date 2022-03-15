Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 136852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Specifically, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 over the last 90 days.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of -11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coupang by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.