LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 341675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

