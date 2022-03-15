Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLN stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

