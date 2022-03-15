Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

