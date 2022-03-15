Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.