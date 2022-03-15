Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.27 ($137.66).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €105.34 ($115.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.35. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.