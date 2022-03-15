Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total transaction of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,240,811.50. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$74,508.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,747.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

