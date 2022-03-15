LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head to Head Contrast

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A LifeMD $92.88 million 1.03 -$60.90 million ($2.27) -1.36

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% LifeMD -65.57% N/A -148.19%

Summary

LifeMD beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

