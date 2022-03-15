$505.29 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $505.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.47 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.