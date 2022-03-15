$505.29 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $505.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.47 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.
NYSE GOL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
