Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

