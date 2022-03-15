Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marqeta in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

MQ opened at $8.52 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

