Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$39.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

