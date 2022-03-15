Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.79.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$164.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.14. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.44 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last 90 days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

