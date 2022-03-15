Piper Sandler Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 85,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $290,000.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.