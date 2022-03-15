Leo Quinn Buys 78,740 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn purchased 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($245,742.52).

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.99. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.25).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.