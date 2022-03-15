Leo Quinn Buys 78,740 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn purchased 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($245,742.52).
Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.99. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.25).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
